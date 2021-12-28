Universal quantum computer based on ions developed

Russian scientists have developed a prototype of a quantum computer with ions. The project was implemented within the framework of the roadmap for quantum computing implemented by the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

Scientists from the Russian Quantum Center and the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences have presented a prototype of a quantum computer based on ions. The researchers managed to develop a system of 4 qubits without increasing the number of ions, but using the original technology for scaling quantum processors using multilevel storage media – qudits.

In classical computing devices, all information is decomposed into bits – 0 or 1, while in quantum devices the smallest unit of information is a quantum bit (qubit), capable of simultaneously being in both states at once – both 0 and 1. The number of states in which a quantum processor is located , grows rapidly with an increase in the number of qubits due to the ability to connect them to each other. This feature allows quantum devices to solve various computational problems orders of magnitude faster than classical computers and supercomputers.

However, there are also extended versions of qubits – kudits, capable of simultaneously being in 3 states (kutrits) or in 4 states (kuquarts). Russian physicists have built a system of 2 quarts, which is fully equivalent to 4 qubits.

In the course of the experiment, the researchers captured 2 ions in a vacuum chamber and, using a laser, performed a set of one-qubit operations on them, a two-qubit operation inside a kudit, and an operation to entangle 2 particles (Mölmer-Sorenson). Thus, it was possible to show that the quality of operations between qubits connected in a quart exceeds the quality of operations on independent particles, which in the future will provide a higher quality of implementation of quantum algorithms.

Ruslan Yunusov, head of the project office for quantum technologies of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said that by the end of 2024, a universal quantum computer with cloud access will appear in Russia. “Today, the ion platform demonstrates some of the most interesting results, which is especially noteworthy, since 5 years ago, ions were not considered a priority area of ​​development,” he stressed.