Unknown person staged a shooting at Heidelberg University

BY Ivan Maltsev
One person was killed, three others were injured.

At least four people were injured in a shooting on Monday at Heidelberg University in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, the attacker is dead. This was reported by the DPA agency with reference to the police. One of the victims died in hospital.

According to the agency, a criminal with a firearm wounded several people in the lecture hall of the university. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The territory near the educational institution is cordoned off.

As law enforcement sources told DPA, the shooting was staged by a student, he committed suicide. According to the agency, the young man opened fire randomly. He had several guns. The police do not yet see a political or religious background in this case.

Heidelberg University is the oldest in Germany and one of the most prestigious in the country.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
