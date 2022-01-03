US carriers do not postpone 5G rollout despite concerns

Verizon and AT&T have rejected the US government’s request to postpone the rollout of next-generation wireless technology. Bloomberg reports.

Operators AT&T and Verizon rejected requests from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttedjage and Federal Aviation Administration head Stephen Dixon. Earlier, they asked to postpone the commissioning of 5G cellular networks.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, the telecom giants sent a joint letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration to allay US airlines’ fears that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.

But Hans Westberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stanki, CEO of AT&T, also wrote that they are willing to take some temporary measures over the next six months to restrict service on certain runways.

We will remind, earlier Experts of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned air carriers and telecom operators about the potential danger of the fifth generation standard. The airlines have also asked the FCC to postpone their planned 5G rollout this week. They said the networks could interfere with the electronics that pilots rely on.