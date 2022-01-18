Users in the U.S. report disruptions to Netflix

BY Oleg Ceban
According to the Downdetector portal, more than half of the users who have paid attention to the problems fix failures in the operation of the site.

Malfunctions in the operation of the Netflix video streaming service was observed on Monday in the United States. This is reported on the page of the Downdetector portal, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources.

According to him, 59% of users who paid attention to the problems, fix failures in the work of the site, 28% encountered difficulties when watching videos, another 13% complained about problems in the work of the site.

A minor malfunction of Netflix was also recorded by users in Canada.

