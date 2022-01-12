Vanadium oxide may accelerate the development of neuromorphic devices

American scientists were able to discover new properties of vanadium oxide – a substance that may become the missing ingredient for the rapid development of neuromorphic processors.

Neuromorphic devices that mimic the decision-making processes of the human brain may hold great promise for solving pressing scientific problems. At the same time, for a long time, researchers faced an obstacle in the form of a full-fledged creation of these devices. An international team of scientists has received additional information about a compound called vanadium oxide (VO2), which may be the missing ingredient needed to complete a reliable neuromorphic device. For this, VO2, which belongs to the class of correlated solid oxides, must undergo a reversible transformation from an insulating to a metallic form.

Scientists from the Department of Energy National Laboratories in Oak Ridge and Argonne, the University of Tampere and the University of Hamburg have conducted a study that provides new insights into the interaction of VO2 with various types of pinpoint defects. There are at least two types of point defects: vacancy (a crystal defect, which is a site in which an atom is absent), and substitution (a defect in which one atom is removed from the structure and replaced by another atom). By adjusting vacancies and substitutions in a material through doping, researchers can tackle previously impossible challenges, from improving energy storage capabilities to optimizing neuromorphic computing research.

By revealing an unprecedented look at the fundamental structure and behavior of VO2, scientists have been able to answer a long-standing question in physics: is it electronic correlations or intrinsic structural instability that is responsible for the phenomenon of metal-insulator transition (change in the transport properties of a conductive material depending on the level of disorder and interaction)?

Vanadium oxide exists as a metal at high temperatures and as an insulator at low temperatures, changing between these two states through a metal-dielectric transition in accordance with the environment. The metal is classified as a “bad metal” and has an unusually high resistivity due to strong electron-electron correlations, whereas an insulator has a distorted crystal structure.

The scientists found that introducing oxygen vacancies into a metal stops the natural metal-to-dielectric transition and allows VO2 to remain in a metallic state even at low temperatures. Observing how vacancies suppress the insulating state helped the researchers determine that it is electronic correlations, not structural instabilities, that are needed to trigger structural distortions that ultimately lead to the metal-insulator transition.

Since the metal material will conduct electrons but the insulator will not, the metal-dielectric junction acts like a switch. Fine-tuning its control in correlated solids by introducing vacancies at any time means that researchers can make VO2 a prime candidate for creating new neuromorphic systems.

“We have defined a single fundamental knob that allows us to control complex coupled phase transitions in correlated solids. This ability could have implications for the development of technologically appropriate material systems for next-generation neuromorphic devices, ”said Panchapakesan Ganesh, lead author of the US Department of Energy’s Science Office.

The team also studied the differences between the properties of VO2 in its ground state (the level of energy a compound exhibits in a neutral environment) and its excited state (characterized by an increased level of energy a compound exhibits when its electrons are excited by interactions with various external particles such as photons). ).

This study marks one of the first time a group of scientists has successfully characterized both ground and excited state properties within a single solid oxide, made possible by computationally intensive measurement techniques.

Using resources from the National Energy Research Computing Center, a US Department of Energy User Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the researchers determined the positions of atoms in VO2 using density functional theory.

Based on these results, they used the decommissioned Titan supercomputer to perform the Monte Carlo diffusion method. Designed for the analysis of solid materials, this precise many-particle method revealed the properties of the compound in the ground state, including the amount of energy required to support the addition of a vacancy and the distribution of electrical charge.

Scientists are now studying the spin-orbit interaction (intangible interaction) that occurs between particles in quantum materials. They expect that the methods used to control physical defects can also be extrapolated to harness the strength of this interaction, which could help optimize the materials used in the design of quantum computers.