Vatican: Day of prayers for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis reminded the faithful about the Holodomor and the disasters of Ukraine during the Second World War.

Pope Francis was hold a day of prayers for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday, calling for a dialogue that prevails over party interests aimed at resolving the confrontation between the West and Russia.

Last Sunday, Francis called on all believers to offer prayers on Wednesday for an end to the crisis. He stressed that the tension threatens the security of Europe and is fraught with serious consequences.

“I ask you to pray for peace in Ukraine, and to do it often during the day,” Francis said. According to the pontiff, he hopes that “wounds, fears and disagreements” can be overcome.

As residents of Ukraine and other countries offered prayers, Francis expressed hope that “the prayers that are being raised to heaven today will touch the minds and hearts of world leaders so that dialogue can take place and the common good will be put above party interests.”

The Pontiff recalled that more than five million people died in Ukraine during the Second World War. He also mentioned that people in Ukraine suffered from hunger and from colossal cruelty. Pope Francis was obviously referring to the millions of Ukrainians who died during the years of Stalinist collectivization.

Recall that the tragedy, called the Holodomor, is recognized in a number of countries as an example of genocide.

As previously reported, the head of the Vatican’s foreign policy department, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, will hold a prayer service in Rome on Wednesday evening, organized by the community of Sant’Egidio, an international peacekeeping charity based in Rome.