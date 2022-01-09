Vice President of Realme Confirms Realme GT 2 Smartphones Go International

Earlier this week, Realme introduced the new Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones. After that, Realme Vice President and Head of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth spoke about the brand’s plans for 2022.

First of all, he confirmed that the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones will enter the international market. It is not yet known when the European release will take place, but it will definitely be, and Realme is unlikely to keep its fans waiting long.

The Realme CEO is also promising several new Android tablets and Windows laptops this year. By the way, the company has confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to release a laptop based on the latest 12th Gen Intel H-series chips.

In addition, there are plans to bring smart home products to the US market and more wearable devices and TVs. In terms of support, Realme is promising two years of OS updates for smartphones and up to 3 years of security patches.