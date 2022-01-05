Vivo has announced the chameleon smartphone V23 Pro

Vivo has announced the V23 Pro chameleon smartphone. Together with it, the standard edition is presented, which has simpler characteristics and costs a little less.

The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with a 6.56 “FHD + 90Hz AMOLED display. The matrix is ​​covered by the Schott Xensation α glass. The iPhone 13-style small notch houses a dual front-facing camera with 50MP wide-angle and 8MP ultra-wide-angle modules.

The hardware platform is built around a Dimensity 1200 chip complemented by 8/12 GB of RAM. The storage capacity is 128/256 GB, and the built-in battery capacity is 4300 mAh. The battery supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 Pro has a triple main camera. It has 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP modules. The camera can shoot 4K UHD video, but only at 30 FPS. We also note the in-display fingerprint scanner and FuntouchOS 12 firmware on Android 12.

The main feature of the smartphone is Fluorite AG glass on the back. The model is available in golden colors, but if you leave the novelty in the sun, the lid will turn green in 30 seconds. In the shadow, the color will return to its original color.

The regular Vivo V23 has a few differences from the Pro version. Firstly, it is equipped with a Dimensity 920 chip. Secondly, the screen diagonal has been reduced to 6.44 ”. Thirdly, the Schott Xensation Up glass is installed in front. Fourth, the main camera uses a 64 MP sensor instead of 108 MP. The last difference is a 4200 mAh battery instead of 4300 mAh.

Vivo V23 Pro was priced at $ 520 and $ 590, depending on the modification. The cost of the Vivo V23 was $ 400 and $ 470. Both new items are available with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM. Smartphones will also be sold in black.