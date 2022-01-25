Voice input has appeared in Windows

In Windows 11, voice text input has been added.

Microsoft specialists have added the ability to enter text by voice in Windows 11. This is reported on the company’s website.

The voice input function appeared in assembly 22538, intended for participants of the preliminary testing program. When it is activated, a virtual keyboard appears on the screen, each key on which is numbered. To enter the necessary letters, the user will need to pronounce a certain sequence of numbers.

Also, with the help of voice, you can open or close the virtual keyboard, as well as switch between input sources. According to the company’s representatives, consumers will be able to dictate to the OS not only text, but also numbers, special characters and emojis.

The message says that the Speech Pack application is also available in the Microsoft store, which should help improve the quality of voice command recognition. According to representatives of the corporation, voice text input will help consumers with disabilities to use Windows 11 more fully. When the new option will be deployed for all users of the operating system, it is not reported.