Washington: March with Martin Luther King’s relatives

The participants of the action call for electoral reform

Descendants of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and their associates are holding a march in Washington on Monday, calling on President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to actively promote bills to protect the right to vote.

The annual Peace March, dedicated to Martin Luther King Day, is attended by King’s relatives and about 100 leaders of national and local civil rights organizations.

Biden visited the Capitol last week to personally urge senators to change the rules of the House in the interests of adopting electoral reform, but met strong resistance from two centrist Democrats.

The bill provides for expanding access to voting by mail, tightening the rules for financing election campaigns and strengthening the control of the Ministry of Justice over local election commissions where there have been cases of discrimination. Democrats who support these initiatives insist that they are necessary to combat the new restrictions adopted in a number of Republican states.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the House will consider the bill on Tuesday. Earlier, he planned to hold a procedural vote by Monday, when the country celebrates the federal holiday in memory of King.

“I just don’t know what will happen between now and Tuesday,” King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, said in an interview before the march. “None of us can predict the future.”

The march is led by King III, his wife Andrea Waters King and their daughter Yolanda Renee King.

Republicans, who hold half of the 100 seats in the Senate, unanimously oppose the bill, which leaves Biden and Schumer with only one way to pass it: to convince centrists Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to agree to a change in the filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to pass most laws.

In an interview with Reuters, King III expressed confidence that history would severely condemn the position of Sinema and Manchin. According to him, there is a clear need to protect voting rights due to the proliferation of laws restricting access to voting in Republican-controlled states.

In his famous 1963 letter from Birmingham prison, King recounted his own difficulties with moderate lawmakers who, he said, were blocking progress. Recalling how his father overcame obstacles, King III said he hoped for a breakthrough.

“That’s the mindset I approach it with,” King III said. “The pendulum has always been against us, and we have defeated it many times.”