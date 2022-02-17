Washington named the purpose of Harris’ visit to the Munich Conference

The U.S. Vice President intends to focus on the rapidly changing situation in the world, the U.S. administration noted.

The U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is not bringing any recipes and specific American proposals to the Munich Security Conference designed to mitigate the consequences for the European Union of the possible introduction of new sanctions by the West against Russia. This was acknowledged by a high-ranking representative of the U.S. administration, speaking at a special telephone briefing for journalists, which was dedicated to Harris’ upcoming trip to Germany.

“She is not going with any tangible results as such, because the key purpose of her visit now is to focus attention on this rapidly changing situation, on this huge challenge that we are facing now, so that our and our allies and partners’ positions completely coincide, to ensure that we give Russia a very clear signal <…>: there are two ways, our preference is diplomacy and deterrence”, the official said, answering a question about whether Harris is bringing with him any concrete proposals to mitigate the consequences of potential new restrictions for the West and, in particular, on supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the continent. “However, if Russia chooses aggression, then we are ready. The United States is ready, our allies are ready,” the briefing presenter said.

“The President [of the United States Joe Biden] really stated in his speech [on Tuesday] that there is a tangible potential for some impact [on the American and Western economy as a whole] of this crisis (the situation around Ukraine) that he takes this into account and is determined to do everything possible to address this [issue]. He also said that, as the American people know, you have to pay for freedom,” the representative of the Washington administration said.

“Both he and the vice president are very much focusing on this, on ensuring that we are able to move forward in a decisive way, taking into account all the consequences [of the possible introduction of new anti-Russian restrictions],” the official assured. According to her, “Vice President [Harris] will deal with this, interact with other heads of state, with other leaders during his various dialogues in Munich.”

Another participant of the briefing recalled that the United States has been working with the EU and major LNG suppliers in the world for some time, “so that Europeans are not overly vulnerable in this regard.” “But the reality, of course, is that they (Europeans) are more vulnerable to disruptions in the natural gas market than the United States, due to dependence on Russia and pipelines,” the representative of the executive branch of government stated.

According to the information he presented, Washington is working “all over the world to ensure that if gas supplies to Europe are disrupted due to their termination by Russia or a military conflict, then the Europeans will not suffer too much, having at their disposal the energy resources they need.” <…> We are ready for all emergencies. We are talking about significant training, including military, economic and energy. So we are quite confident that in this regard there will be unity of the alliance and its readiness, and not the opposite,” the official added.