Water was found on the moon

Chinese scientists found water in the lunar soil delivered by the Chang’E-5 station.

Chinese scientists have discovered water in a sample of lunar soil delivered to Earth by the Chang’E-5 automatic interplanetary station. This is stated in an article in the scientific journal Science Advances.

According to the researchers’ calculations, the sample of lunar soil contains 120 millionths of water, for the most part, which appeared in it due to the solar wind.

Earlier, experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) proposed to study the Moon with the help of a plate levitating above its surface. Scientists have developed a lunar rover in the form of a disk that has no wheels. The machine sent to the Moon will rise above the surface due to the force of electric repulsion, which occurs due to the direct impact of the Sun on the Earth’s natural satellite. Scientists noted that the new lunar rover does not have wheels, that is, the probability of its failure is extremely small.