Waymo unveils comfort class autonomous taxi

Alphabet’s Waymo has unveiled a new design for an autonomous taxi without steering wheel or pedals. The details of the development are published in the company’s blog.

Waymo has announced in partnership with Chinese automaker Geely that it will create the Zeekr minivan. It is planned to be fully electric and autonomous. According to the American company Waymo, the robotic minivan will become part of the existing vehicle fleet “in the coming years.”

Waymo announced the development in a blog post where it hinted at some of Zeekr’s features. For example, the minivan will have “low steps, plenty of head and legroom, and the seats will be fully adjustable.” Also, there will be no steering wheel and pedals in the interior.

However, the package includes screens and chargers within arm’s reach. The entire car is easy to set up and “looks like the cabin of an airplane,” it’s a comfort-class model, writes Waymo in a blog post. The ultimate fate of the car is in the hands of the regulatory authorities. For example, Waymo vehicles are currently undergoing extensive road testing.

Zeekr is not the first attempt by the company to create fully autonomous cars without a steering wheel. Back in 2015, Waymo introduced the Firefly, a tiny capsule-shaped vehicle designed to test early versions of autonomous software.