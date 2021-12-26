What messages are hidden by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas сard?

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their annual Christmas card, where they showed baby Lilibet’s face for the first time. The picture was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the California house of Dukes.

And while fans admired the beauty of the photo, experts noticed hidden meanings. So, Jesus Enrique Rosas analyzed a photo of the Sussex by body language and made some conclusions.

On the postcard, all family members are barefoot — they show their equality with other people, according to an expert on body language. “They want to be accepted as ordinary people,” Jesus Rosas says.

The informality of the image of Meghan Mark, Prince Harry and their children also demonstrates to people their simplicity and openness. After all, we are usually used to seeing royals in a strict dress code.

The expert also noted the color scheme of the photo. At first it seemed to him a strange decision on the part of the dukes to make it in burgundy shades. But on the other hand, the picture looks very warm, although atypical for royal holiday cards.