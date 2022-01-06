White House: Biden will deliver a speech on the events of January 6

Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden will tell Americans about the role of Donald Trump.

On the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Americans that his predecessor, Donald Trump, bears “special responsibility” for this attack.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Capitol on January 6 in the morning. This was announced by the White House.

After Biden assumed the presidency, he and his aides did not directly talk about Trump, despite the fact that the former president continues to spread false information about his election loss, and members of the Democratic Party, historians and human rights activists express increasing concern about the future of American democracy.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Biden “will emphasize the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the special responsibility that President Trump bears for the chaos and carnage that we have seen, and refute the lies that the former president is spreading in an attempt to mislead the American people and his supporters, as well as distract attention from his role in what happened.”

According to Psaki, Biden clearly sees “the threat that the former president poses to our democracy” and “how the former president is constantly working to undermine basic American values and the rule of law.”

She added that President Biden considers this attack “a tragic culmination of the four years that our country has spent under President Trump.”

Trump canceled a press conference at Mar-a-Lago scheduled for the evening of January 6, accusing the investigation of the events of January 6 conducted by the House of Representatives and the media of “partiality and dishonesty.”

Taylor Budovich, a Trump spokesman, said he was not surprised that Biden would “try to divide our nation even more.”