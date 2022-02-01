White House: Russia is building up forces near Ukraine – including in Belarus

According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Moscow has sent 5,000 military personnel to Belarus.

Russia has sent 5,000 troops to Belarus “and plans to send even more in the coming weeks,” the White House said on Monday, commenting on the threat that Moscow poses to Ukraine.

“We consider it important to speak openly and frankly about the threat from Russia,” White House press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, recalling thousands of other Russian military personnel concentrated near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“We also see how Russia is making efforts to destabilize Ukraine, including through possible provocations. It’s dangerous,” Psaki stressed. –We have been saying for more than a week that Russia can invade at any moment.”

The White House also reported that the United States has prepared packages of sanctions against people close to the Kremlin.

“I can confirm that we have developed special packages of sanctions against the Russian elite and against their family members if Russia continues to invade Ukraine. These efforts are being carried out in coordination with allies and partners. – she said. “The individuals we have identified are part of the Kremlin’s inner circle or play a role in government decision-making, or at least are complicit in the Kremlin’s destabilizing behavior.”

She added that many of the identified individuals are particularly vulnerable targets because of their deep and financial ties to the West, “which means that they will suffer from sanctions that tie them to Western financial systems.”

Jen Paski noted that the White House is working closely with Congress on Ukraine and Russia issues

“We are certainly encouraged by the fact that bipartisan discussions are underway on how to hold Russia accountable, how to exert a deterrent effect. We believe that sanctions can be an effective deterrent, and the increasing sell-off in Russian markets reflects our message to Russia. But we are conducting these negotiations with Congress and hope for their continuation,” she said.

Commenting on the meeting of the UN Security Council, Jen Psaki noted that Russia is to blame for the situation around Ukraine.

“Russia is the aggressor. She has the strength and capabilities to de-escalate: withdraw her troops from the border, not to transfer more troops to Belarus,” she stressed.