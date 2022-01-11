White House: “We really hope that Russia will choose the path of diplomacy”

The United States and Russia held the first round of security talks.

The United States and Russia have begun “frank and straightforward” talks aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries, the White House said.

“At the moment, Russia has two paths that President Putin can take,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. – He can choose the path of diplomacy. Two more rounds of negotiations will be held this week. We considered them as a package of three rounds, which I think they also confirmed from their side. Or there is an escalation path. We really hope that they will choose the path of diplomacy.”

Biden asks Putin to order the troops to return to the barracks. The White House has noted in several recent statements that the United States “will give a decisive response if Russia invades Ukraine again.”

“We have not noticed any major changes in the alignment of Russian forces in the areas bordering Ukraine,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. – There remains a significant element. If the Russian side is serious about de-escalation, they can start by withdrawing part of the troops, reducing this alignment of forces.”

Monday’s discussions were the first of three rounds of talks involving the United States and Russia scheduled for this week. Negotiations with the participation of NATO will be held in Brussels on Wednesday, and an OSCE discussion will be held in Vienna on Thursday.

Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, and demanded that NATO expansion be stopped, as well as that the alliance not conduct military exercises in Central and Eastern European countries that joined it after 1997.

According to Psaki, Washington expects Moscow to promote its narrative outside of the negotiations.

“We are preparing for the fact that – and no one should be surprised by this – Russia may spread misinformation about commitments that no one has taken, or go further and declare something as a pretext for further destabilizing activities,” she said. “Therefore, we urge everyone not to succumb to misinformation.”