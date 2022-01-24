WHO allowed the imminent end of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Hans Kluge, Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic could be over after the Omicron strain. He said this in an interview with AFP, Le Figaro reports.

“It is likely that the region is approaching some kind of the final phase of the pandemic,” Hans Kluge said.

According to him, as soon as the period of a sharp increase in the number of Omicron cases in Europe passes, global immunity will come. According to Kluge, it will appear due to infections or vaccines, as well as due to seasonal features.

“We are expecting a period of calm before COVID-19 may return towards the end of the year, but this does not mean that the pandemic will return,” Hans Kluge added.

Kluge also stressed that those diseases are endemic, the dynamics of which can be predicted. “This virus has surprised us more than once, so we have to be very careful,” the WHO representative said.

A more contagious strain

At the same time, the organization’s expert Maria Van Kerkhove warned that a new strain of coronavirus may appear in the world, which will be more contagious than Omicron. In her opinion, the more a new variant of the virus circulates, the more it undergoes changes.

According to Kerkhove, the new strains will be more contagious, as they need to surpass the variants that are circulating now. At the same time, the specialist urged not to consider Omicron a weak strain of COVID-19 due to a lighter course of the disease than when infected with the Delta variant.

Record number

On January 21, it became known that 3,777,104 infected COVID-19 were registered in the world during the day, which is a record daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the same time, 8741 people died from COVID-19 in 24 hours. The largest number of infected turned out to be in the USA, India and France.

The organization stated that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is gradually becoming endemic. Endemic disease is a disease common to any region. Such a change in the virus “is not even disputed,” Van Kerkhove noted.