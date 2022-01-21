WHO has approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for children over five years old

Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years, according to a statement on the SAGE website following its meeting held on January 19.

According to the statement, the WHO advisory group recommended expanding the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5-11 years. A reduced dosage of 10 micrograms is recommended for children, which is three times less than the dosage used for vaccination of persons over 12 years old.

At the same time, the WHO advisory group recommended booster vaccination against coronavirus 4-6 months after the initial vaccination for people who belong to risk groups, for example, the elderly or health workers.

The head of the WHO Immunization Department, Kate O’Brien, commenting on the decisions of the advisory group, stressed that the organization has no evidence that children need a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.