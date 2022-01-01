WHO has recognized addiction to games as an official disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called video game addiction a disease. It was included in the register of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). An updated version of the document was published on the organization’s website.

According to his classification, the disease was called play disorder. It is characterized by a constant or periodic loss of control over the time spent in video games. Also, the list of symptoms included a change in life priorities from everyday life towards games.

Symptoms can appear both constantly and intermittently. Doctors can make an appropriate diagnosis if they notice the harmful effects of video games on a patient for a year.

The ICD is the main international document used to classify diseases globally. WHO has been revising its standards since 1948. The previous version of the document was adopted in 1990.