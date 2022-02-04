Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from participating in a TV show after her words about the Holocaust

The TV presenter said that the Holocaust was not related to the issue of race.

American actress Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks from participating in the TV program The View, of which she is a co-host, after saying that the Holocaust was not related to the issue of race. This was announced by the president of ABC News Kim Godwin.

“From now on, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her incorrect and offensive statements. Although Whoopi apologized, I asked her to take the time to think and realize the impact of her statements,” Godwin was quoted by the TV company’s press service on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, as part of the morning program The View, the hosts discussed the ban of the graphic novel “Mouse” about Nazi concentration camps, issued by the school board in Tennessee. During the discussion, Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was not related to the issue of race, but to the “inhumanity of some people towards others.” Her remarks became the object of criticism, soon after the actress apologized on Twitter.