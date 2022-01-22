Why does Putin need Ukraine

When the Kremlin says that Ukraine’s accession to NATO poses a military threat to Russia, this is not true. Because Moscow’s motives lie in a completely different way.

Just look at the map. The length of the Russian land borders is 22,000 km . At the same time, the land borders with NATO countries are only 1,400 km. Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance will increase this figure by about 2,000 km. But all this does not confirm the Kremlin’s favorite thesis that Russia is “in the ring of enemies.”

Russia has been bordering NATO countries for a long time. At the same time, the distance from the territory of Latvia to Moscow is 528 km. The distance from the Ukrainian border to Moscow is 415. There is simply no question of any critical “rapprochement of the distance” between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia in the event of Ukraine’s accession to NATO. But Moscow continues to persist in talking about “critical risks” for itself.

In fact, Vladimir Putin is lying. The Ukrainian issue really has a fateful significance for the Kremlin. But only this value has nothing to do with “flight time” and “military bridgehead.” The whole issue rests on the category of political heritage.

Putin will turn 70 next year. On the one hand, he can count on staying in power for another ten years. On the other hand, age determines the risks and makes you think about pedestals and textbooks. Any authoritarian ruler sooner or later begins to reflect on his own historical destiny – and the intonation with which his descendants will respond about him.

And if Putin can be calm for the “Belarusian” direction at the moment, then he clearly considers the “Ukrainian” one to be his unclosed gestalt. The Russian mental map does not coincide with the official Russian borders – and therefore Putin is doomed to consider Ukraine as “his own”, but “rejected.”

We can argue about the editing of the script he dreams of. Perhaps he would like to consolidate Ukraine’s non-aligned status. Perhaps – a complete political takeover. But the preservation of the current status quo, when Kyiv sees its task in maximum isolation from Russia and the “Russian world,” is certainly perceived by Vladimir Putin as an insult. As that oversight, which descendants may not forgive him in the future.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO threatens Russia with a non-military component of the issue. It is dangerous for Moscow because it risks becoming a point of no return. An institutional “rubicon,” after which Ukraine will finally move to the position of “west Berlin,” and not “east,” as the Kremlin would like. If the North Atlantic Alliance comes to Ukraine, then the border of the “Russian world” will finally run along the Ukrainian-Russian border.