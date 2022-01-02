Wildfires in Colorado destroyed almost 1 thousand homes

Three people remain missing.

The number of houses destroyed by wildfires in Boulder County in Colorado, according to updated data, increased from 600 to 991, three people remains missing. This was stated by Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle at a press conference broadcast by his office.

“According to our current estimates, and I assume that they are close to the final figures, 553 houses were destroyed in the city of Louisville, 45 more were damaged. In the city of Superior, 332 were destroyed and 60 damaged. Outside these cities, 106 houses were destroyed and 22 damaged. A total of 991 houses were destroyed, 127 damaged,” he said.

“We can also confirm that at least three people are missing. The search continues, but most likely, we are talking about the search for remains,” Pelle added.

Earlier, Boulder County authorities reported that there were no casualties as a result of wildfires. However, on Saturday they provided updated data.

Wildfires began in Boulder County in Colorado on Thursday morning, according to a preliminary version, due to a short circuit after the power lines were cut. Due to the dry grass and windy weather, the flames spread very quickly, some families had literally a few minutes to leave their homes before they were engulfed in flames. The fire stopped the snowfall that began on Friday night.