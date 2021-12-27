Windows 10 installed on an old Xiaomi tablet

Enthusiasts ran Windows 10 ARM64 operating system on an old Xiaomi tablet computer.

The software using UEFI-EDK2 was installed on the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 tablet, which was announced back in 2018. The device’s performance after launching the operating system is far from ideal. In particular, Windows 10 cannot recognize the eMMC, which severely limits the tablet’s functionality.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 itself was released almost four years ago with preinstalled MIUI 9 firmware and Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The tablet received a Snapdragon 660 chipset, made using 14 nm technology, stereo speakers, 13 MP and 5 MP cameras, as well as an 8 ”IPS screen and a 6000 mAh battery.

In the same year, the company released an advanced version called Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus. It has a 8620 mAh battery, the screen diagonal has grown to 10.1 “, and out of the box the tablet computer received the MIUI 10 shell.