Researchers at the Higgs Center for Theoretical Physics in the UK have found evidence that strong vertical winds in the upper atmosphere can push bacteria up to over 120 km. The results are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A.

For many years, the scientific community believed that the Earth’s biosphere extended about 75 km above its surface. More recent studies have shown that it may be higher – perhaps up to 120 km. This is due to the fact that samples of bacteria have been found on these hills. Oddly enough, astronauts aboard the ISS, which orbits at an altitude of more than 400 km, found bacteria clinging to the outer part of the structure. Previous studies have also shown that strong vertical winds blow in both the upper mesosphere and the thermosphere. In the new work, the researchers wondered if strong winds could blow bacteria higher than previously thought. To find out, they created a model to simulate conditions in the upper atmosphere. They added data from well-known sources to it.

Simulations have shown that bacteria can easily be transported to altitudes up to 120 km. The researchers also noted that at such altitudes, the inertia of wind-borne bacteria can propel them even higher. They suggest that bacteria from the surface may be transported high enough to be affected by space dust. Scientists are confident that it is moving fast enough to carry bacteria even into space – and possibly to other planets.