World predicted famine due to rising gas prices

Rising gas prices could leave the world without key food.

Roger Boyes, a journalist for the British edition of The Times, said that Russia’s pressure on the energy market will have a “devastating effect” on the cost of fertilizers and yields. He predicts that such a situation could provoke global famine, as people around the world may be left without key food items.

“Russian pressure on the market will have a devastating effect on the cost of fertilizers and on yields. Russia has never ruled out the possibility of using gas supplies to the West as a means of pressure on it. (…) Russian gas has become an instrument of punishment and reward,” the author claims. At the same time, gas is critically important for the production of nitrogen fertilizers, urea and ammonium nitrate, he adds.

Boyes recalled that for the last six months farmers around the world have been trying to cope with rising prices for fertilizers and their shortage. “Being unable to properly fertilize their fields, as well as get loans that would allow them to last until harvest, they warn that harvests this year will be low,” the journalist notes. In addition, due to the volatility in the energy market, fertilizer plants are being closed or reduced in many countries.

The author of the article drew attention to the fact that China has banned the export of phosphorus fertilizers since the autumn of 2021 in order to protect its own farmers from a shortage. According to Boyes, because of this, problems will begin with Indian farmers who grow wheat. Moreover, mass protests of farmers have already begun in Pakistan due to a shortage of urea – the lack of this fertilizer will significantly reduce the yields of wheat, sugar cane and corn. “The usual political slogans sounding in Britain indicate that this winter those in need will face a difficult choice: either to heat their homes or to eat,” the journalist concluded.

Gas prices have tripled and increased six fold over the past year compared to the typical pre-pandemic level. In December, fuel prices rose to a historic high of $ 2,150 per thousand cubic meters. There is a lot of instability in the market, as the cost of gas strongly depends on geopolitical factors, including the actions of Russia, the main supplier of fuel to Europe. Due to the country’s conflict with the West, supplies to the EU have been threatened with disruption, while gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) of the EU and Ukraine are at historic lows.