Xiaomi 12 series set new sales record

At the end of 2021, Xiaomi introduced the flagship line of Xiaomi smartphones 12, and recently managed to open sales. And it is already clear that the new items will become sales hits.

So, according to Xiaomi, the first wave of sales set a new record: in just 5 minutes, the company sold smartphones worth 1.8 billion yuan, which is $ 283 million. As usual, the exact number of gadgets sold is not specified, but the final amount exceeds last year’s figures: the previous record for the Xiaomi Mi 11 series was 1.5 billion yuan (236 million dollars).

Recall that while in the family there are three models for every taste and wallet: the relatively compact Xiaomi 12, the more advanced Xiaomi 12 Pro and the near-flagship Xiaomi 12X with flagship capabilities and a low price tag. Prices start at $ 500 for the Xiaomi 12X (8/128 GB) and go up to $ 850 for the Xiaomi 12 Pro with 12/256 GB. In between is the Xiaomi 12 for $ 580.

While smartphones are only sold in China, nothing is known about the global launch.