Xiaomi 12 showed in promotional video teasers

On December 28, Xiaomi will hold a presentation at which the new flagship Xiaomi 12 will debut. And the closer that day, the more information about the new product is on the network. This time, insider Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) showed the official video teasers, which are most likely prepared for the presentation.

The teasers show the smartphone in several nice pastel colors. The manufacturer focuses on the camera: it is credited with a large 50-megapixel lens and two more sensors with a resolution of 32 and 13 megapixels.

In addition, the flagship is often shown in hand, and this is no coincidence. The device is positioned as compact, although, of course, relatively compact by the standards of the present time: it should receive an AMOLED FHD + display with a diagonal of 6.28 inches, framed by minimal frames. The commercials seem to imply that the gadget will be comfortable to use with one hand. Well, let’s check it out when the Xiaomi 12 falls into the hands of reviewers and regular users.

Recall that Xiaomi 12, according to leaks, will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor with 8/12 GB of RAM, a storage capacity of 128/256 GB, a 4500 mAh battery with 67 W wired and 30 W wireless charging, 20 MP front camera, stereo sound, Gorilla glass Glass Victus, NFC, IrDA, in-display fingerprint sensor and MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS out of the box. According to preliminary data, it will cost from $ 580 to $ 690.