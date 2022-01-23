Xiaomi is preparing to release 12 new smartphones

Xiaomi began 2022 with new products – the flagship Xiaomi 12 line. But there is even more interesting ahead, because, according to the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, this year the Chinese manufacturer will release at least 12 new devices.

Unfortunately, the insider only has a list of codenames, but no specific names. The first four of them are “munch”, “rubens”, “matisse” and “fog”. It is expected that representatives of the Redmi K50 family are hiding behind them: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Moreover, they will all use different processors:

Redmi K50 – Dimension 8000

Redmi K50 Pro – Snapdragon 870

Redmi K50 Pro+ – Dimensity 9000

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

The next two models on the list are “thor” and “loki” with a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. It is believed that these will be flagship premium camera phones.

Also on the list are devices codenamed “light”, “thunder”, “zizhan”, “zijin”, “taoyao” and “opal”. Presumably, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Flip and Fold 2 foldable smartphones, as well as the upcoming mid-range Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series, are hiding behind these names. Redmi Note 12 is expected to use Qualcomm’s new-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-range SoC.