Xiaomi Pad 5 received the stable version of MIUI 13

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Less than a week has passed since the official announcement of the MIUI 13 shell, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets have already received a stable version of the update.

Initially, it was expected that these tablets will be updated only at the end of January, but unexpectedly they received an update a month earlier. The firmware was released with the following assembly numbers:

  • Xiaomi Pad 5 – V13.0.3.0.RKXCNXM
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro – V13.0.4.0.RKYCNXM
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G – V13.0.2.0.RKZCNXM

The size of the released update is 700 MB when the latest MIUI 12.5 update is installed. If you have an older version of MIUI, the update size is 3.5 GB.

But while we are only talking about the Chinese market, the global release of MIUI 13 is expected later.

