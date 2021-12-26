Xiaomi presented Mi TV EA70 2022

At the end of the outgoing 2021, Xiaomi decided to present another novelty – the Mi TV EA70 2022 TV.

The TV received a 70-inch 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160, an aspect ratio of 16: 9, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. In addition, the display has a 4,000: 1 contrast ratio, is capable of reproducing 1.07 billion colors and is complemented by stereo speakers.

The screen is framed by a metal bezel with a thickness of only 2 mm, so it occupies 97.9% of the surface area.

The TV received a Quadcore Cortex A35 processor combined with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. It runs MIUI for TV 3.0 based on Android. In addition, it is also equipped with a built-in smart home center, far-field voice communication system, and supports voice search and voice control.

In China, Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022 costs about $ 520. Acceptance of pre-orders starts on December 27, and the new product will go on sale on the last day of the year – December 31. The availability in the international market is still unknown.