Xiaomi unveils flagship smartphone

BY Ivan Maltsev
The flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 has been announced.

Xiaomi has introduced a series of flagship smartphones 12. This is reported in the company’s social networks on Weibo.

The line of top devices includes two devices – Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The basic smartphone has a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass. The announced phone is based on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. On the back of the gadget there is a triple camera with lenses with a resolution of 50, 13 and 5 megapixels. The device received a battery with a capacity of 4500 milliampere-hours.

The older model 12 Pro is distinguished by the presence of a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, and the device also has a camera that supports shooting video in 8K resolution with a frequency of 30 fps. The device received a battery with an expanded capacity of up to 4600 millampere-hours with support for 120 watt charging.

It is also clarified that both phones will receive a MIUI 12.5 shell based on Android 12. The upgrade to MIUI 13 is scheduled for January.

Xiaomi 12 in the launch version with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory was estimated at 3699 yuan. The cost of Xiaomi 12 Pro with a similar set of memory will be 4699 yuan. Sales of the devices will begin in January.

