Xiaomi was fined for false advertising: a regular LCD screen was passed off as a Samsung AMOLED display

Xiaomi loves that period before the official announcements, when, as in the pre-holiday mood, you can bombard users with advertising banners, videos and all sorts of information. While the rest of the manufacturers keep intrigue to the last, the Chinese company does not know how to keep secrets and spreads everything at once. But sometimes advertising campaigns can play a cruel joke.

Xiaomi was recently fined in China due to one of the banner ads on Tmall. It was dedicated to the Redmi K30 5G, but the banner said that the smartphone is equipped with a “Samsung AMOLED display”. Although the model actually has an LCD panel.

It seems that the manufacturer did not want to mislead anyone, but simply played the human factor and someone’s mistake. Perhaps someone confused the characteristics of Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro 5G, because it is the latter that has an AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung Display.

However, a fine was imposed by the Market Surveillance Bureau of the Government of China for violating the “Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China.” Xiaomi was fined a symbolic 20,000 yen, or about $ 3,100.