Xiaomi will add one of the main features of Android 12 to MIUI 13

Xiaomi UI portal specialists found out that the Chinese manufacturer plans to add one of the main features of Android 12 to the MIUI 13 proprietary shell.

We are talking about Material You dynamic themes. The technology allows you to automatically adjust the accents, as well as the color palette of the interface and some applications to the picture on the desktop. How it looks like is shown in the screenshots below:

Unfortunately, there is no release date yet. It is only known that Xiaomi developers are only testing the technology in the MIUI 13 Beta 22.1.17 assembly for China.