Xiaomi will present MIUI 13 alongside Xiaomi flagships 12 – 28 December

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Earlier, Xiaomi announced that it will hold a presentation on December 28 at which it will present the flagship family of smartphones Xiaomi 12. And now the date of the announcement of the proprietary MIUI 13 shell has finally been officially confirmed.

Of course, no one doubted this, but now Xiaomi itself has confirmed that MIUI 13 will be presented on December 28 along with the rest of the novelties.

Moreover, advertising posters confirm some features: it is reported that compared to MIUI 12.5, the smoothness of the interface has increased by 20-26%, and the smoothness of applications – by 15-52%.

Most likely, the Xiaomi 12 line “out of the box” will come with MIUI 13.

