Zelensky called on the U.S. Senate to impose sanctions against “Nord Stream-2”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the U.S. Senate to support the law on sanctions against the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline.

“Thanks to Senators Chuck Schumer and Ted Cruz for agreeing to put the shutdown of the Russian “Nord Stream-2″ to a vote. Ukraine asks all its friends in the U.S. Senate to support the law on the protection of Europe’s energy security,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The bill of Republican Senator Ted Cruz (from Texas), obliging the U.S. authorities to impose sanctions on the “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline, is expected to be considered in the upper house of the U.S. Congress next week.

As Politico newspaper reported earlier, the Senate will most likely not approve the bill. According to the publication, the Democrats, who had previously expressed support for new restrictions on the gas pipeline, “on Wednesday signaled a change in their position.”