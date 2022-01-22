Zelensky considers the possible evacuation of U.S. diplomats an “overreaction”

Washington has notified Kyiv that “it is likely to begin evacuation next week.”

A possible evacuation from Kyiv of family members of employees of the American embassy would be an “excessive reaction” to the situation around Ukraine. This opinion, as CNN reported, citing a source close to the country’s government, was expressed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in an interview with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The TV channel does not specify how the head of the American foreign Ministry took this statement.

Meanwhile, according to another CNN source, the U.S. has notified Ukraine that “they will probably begin evacuating next week.” The Embassy in Kyiv also requested permission to remove employees who do not perform critical functions.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a regular briefing for journalists that the U.S. Department of State plans to evacuate Americans from Ukraine, as with any other country where security conditions are deteriorating, and added that the U.S. authorities do not recommend Americans to visit this republic.